The Football World Reacts To Matt Corral’s Matt Corral’s Matt Corral’s Matt Corral’s Matt Corral’s Matt

During Saturday night’s Sugar Bowl against Baylor, Ole Miss star quarterback Matt Corral went down with what appeared to be a serious injury.

Corral, a top NFL Draft prospect, had the option of skipping the Sugar Bowl, but he chose to play in his team’s final game of the season instead.

On Saturday night, Lane Kiffin announced that Corral’s X-rays had come back negative.

The latest on his injury, which occurred on Sunday, is also promising.

“X-rays were normal, and it’s a sprained ankle, according to family members,” ESPN reports.

“An MRI will determine the severity of the sprain, but several NFL sources say the injury won’t affect Corral’s draft prospects,” Chris Low reported.

Football World Reacts To Sunday’s Matt Corral News

Preliminary news on @corral_matt’s injury is promising. Family members tell ESPN that X-rays were normal and that it’s a sprained ankle. MRI will determine severity of sprain, but several in NFL circles say they don’t see injury affecting Corral’s draft status. — Chris Low (@ClowESPN) January 2, 2022