The Football World Reacts To Oregon’s Surprising Transfer News

The Ducks should be able to compete for a conference title later this year, even if the first year of Dan Lanning’s tenure in Eugene isn’t expected to be a complete success.

Those ambitions, however, were severely harmed on Friday afternoon.

On Friday, Oregon lost a seasoned leader and one of the game’s most electrifying players to the transfer portal.

Travis Dye, the younger brother of NFL linebacker Troy Dye, is looking into graduate transfer opportunities.

Travis is the fifth Oregon running back to have gone through the portal this offseason.

Seven McGee, Trey Benson, Cross Patton, and Sean Dollars are among the newcomers.

Following discussions with new head coach Dan Lanning, McGee and Dollars have chosen to return to school.

Patton, the son of Big Boi, an American rapper, is planning a trip to Nevada.

Benson is still pondering his choices.

However, the loss of dye is the most significant of all.

In 2021, he was one of the best offensive players in the Pac-12, and he became the heart and soul of the Oregon offense during a tumultuous season that saw Mario Cristobal leave for Miami after winning the Pac-12 Championship.

Football World Reacts To Surprising Oregon Transfer News

Football World Reacts To Surprising Oregon Transfer News

The Pac-12’s leader in yards from scrimmage, No. 2 rusher, No. 2 in total touchdowns, and all-league running back Travis Dye out of Oregon is in the transfer portal. Total shock. Should be one of the most sought-after players in college football.https://t.co/k3JwFSTxra — Matt Prehm (@MattPrehm) January 14, 2022

And I just can’t believe there were Oregon fans that didn’t want Dye to come back. Travis was the heart and soul of the offense past few seasons https://t.co/XXsQAZFMHv — Kevin Wade (@KwadeSays) January 14, 2022