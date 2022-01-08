The Football World Reacts To The NFL’s Antonio Brown Decision
On Saturday, Ian Rapoport cracks jokes.
The NFL Network’s top national insider reported the league’s decision to punish the mercurial wideout amid the ongoing Antonio Brown drama.
Alternatively, a lack of it.
“Former [Bucs] WR Antonio Brown was not fined by the NFL for his strip-tease exit last week against the [Jets],” Rapoport tweeted, “but he was eventually cut.”
Former #Bucs WR Antonio Brown was not fined by the NFL for his strip-tease exit last week against the #Jets. He was, however, eventually cut.
— Ian Rapoport (@RapSheet) January 8, 2022
