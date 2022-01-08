The Football World Reacts To The NFL’s Antonio Brown Decision

On Saturday, Ian Rapoport cracks jokes.

The NFL Network’s top national insider reported the league’s decision to punish the mercurial wideout amid the ongoing Antonio Brown drama.

Alternatively, a lack of it.

“Former [Bucs] WR Antonio Brown was not fined by the NFL for his strip-tease exit last week against the [Jets],” Rapoport tweeted, “but he was eventually cut.”

Football World Reacts To NFL’s Decision On Antonio Brown

Former #Bucs WR Antonio Brown was not fined by the NFL for his strip-tease exit last week against the #Jets. He was, however, eventually cut. — Ian Rapoport (@RapSheet) January 8, 2022

What, no fine for the NFL’s uniform conduct misbehavior? https://t.co/QD1F3KGQfZ — Kirk Bohls (@kbohls) January 8, 2022

bro they’ve fined for SIGNIFICANTLY less lmao nfl is trash https://t.co/dbSNBMtQiV — hunter (@hntrcllns) January 8, 2022

How does this not result in a fine??? https://t.co/dnWxVlxpy4 — Kendrick (@KENDRlCKS) January 8, 2022

This man knows how to tweet https://t.co/5zsynJMkne — Zach (@ZachTalksSport) January 8, 2022