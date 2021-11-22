The Football World Reacts To The USFL’s Monday Announcement

The Football World Reacts To The United States Football League’s News From Monday

FOX Sports announced earlier this month that the long-dormant USFL will be revived in March 2022.

They made a new announcement today that is sure to excite USFL fans even more.

The eight teams that will compete in the new league were revealed by the USFL on Monday.

Birmingham Stallions, Houston Gamblers, New Jersey Generals, Michigan Panthers, New Orleans Breakers, Philadelphia Stars, Pittsburgh Maulers, and Tampa Bay Bandits are the teams in the league.

All of those names were once used by teams in the original USFL. Some of them changed their names or cities after the league folded, while others kept them until the league folded.

Fans are already excited to see teams that are either close to them or that they have fond memories of on Twitter.

Some are also hoping that the USFL’s success in 2022 will help to resurrect some of the other franchises that were left behind when the league folded:

Others chose to make a joke at the expense of other NFL teams:

However, while the USFL has resurrected eight team names, it will not resurrect the venues where they previously competed.

All USFL games will be held at Protective Stadium in Birmingham, according to the current plan.

They’ll try to expand to actual cities if the season succeeds (and they presumably stay financially solvent).

When the USFL debuts next year, which team will you cheer for?

As a lifelong New Jersey Generals fan, it’s great to be here! https://t.co/wlJqVO8b9B — Ryan Roberts (@RiseNDraft) November 22, 2021

Despite being a franchise that previously existed for just two years in the 1980s, I can confirm that the Houston Gamblers maintain an outsized place in the hearts of Houston football fans of a certain age. Jim Kelly in the Run ‘n’ Shoot offense really left an impression. https://t.co/1X59uUeDze — Joe Healy (@JoeHealyBA) November 22, 2021

If USFL finds some success, I wonder how long before they revive the Orlando franchise? https://t.co/FMX2e8WhHl — Matt Murschel (@osmattmurschel) November 22, 2021

Finally a professional football team in Michigan that actually has a championship at some point in history https://t.co/hDSLTz6LOI — Bryan Schiedel (@BryanSchiedel1) November 22, 2021