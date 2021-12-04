The Football World Reacts To Tom Herman’s News From Wednesday

With so many coaching changes in college football, Tom Herman’s name is beginning to pop up in some rumors.

The former Texas head coach addressed his future on Wednesday.

Herman, who works as an offensive analyst for the Chicago Bears, told The Athletic’s Andy Staples that he would prefer to stay in the league.

The college football world understands why Herman wants to stay in the NFL. He’s still getting paid by Texas and doesn’t have to worry about recruiting.

“Tom Herman can either return to the stress of coaching college football or have UT pay him (dollar)6,500,000 in 2022 and (dollar)6,750,000 in 2023 ((dollar)13.25 million) to hang out in Chicago, work as an analyst, and spend weekends with his family,” said Texas reporter Anwar Richardson.

“Yeah, Herman is a direct deposit ‘1-0’.”

The Football Community Reacts To Tom Herman’s News From Wednesday