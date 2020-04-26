The Football365 Isolation Show: Picking a sh*thouse XI

If you thought a global pandemic and state-enforced lockdown could hold back the Football365 show, you were sorely mistaken.

Editor Sarah Winterburn and host Mark Smith have used their government-mandated solitary piece of exercise for the day by taking a walk down football’s memory lane.

With the recent proliferation of XIs in our Mailbox, the pair stumbled upon one in particular: the sh*thouse XI.

But what makes a sh*thouse? Are they nasty or snide? Is it the same as a dirty b*stard or an entirely different genre unto itself?

So join Winty in a bright, airy, vibrant room and Mark in the dreary cupboard his annoyed wife has confined him to, as they make a worrying amount of references to whether there is a correlation between being attractive and being a bit of a kn*b.

