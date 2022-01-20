The former Alabama running back has announced his intention to transfer to another school.

Kyle Edwards, a former Alabama running back, has finally announced where he will resume his career after spending months in the NCAA transfer portal.

Edwards announced his visit to Southeastern Louisiana on Instagram.

He captioned an image on his Instagram account, “Next chapter (hashtag)lionup.”

Edwards’ only season with the Crimson Tide was cut short because he didn’t get to play on the field.

Having said that, he should play a bigger role at Southeastern Louisiana.

Edwards was a three-star prospect coming out of high school.

He was regarded as the most important person in the organization.

The 425th overall recruit and the No. 1 overall recruit in the country.

According to 247Sports’ composite rankings, he is the 29th best running back in his class.

Edwards’ announcement is as follows: