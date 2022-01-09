The former Arsenal and Real Madrid legend appears unrecognizable with his silver hair, but can you guess who it is?

The former Arsenal and Real Madrid legend appears unrecognizable due to his silver hair, but can you guess who it is?

Davor Suker, the former goal machine, is back.

During his heyday, the six-time Croatian Footballer of the Year was one of the continent’s best forwards, scoring 285 goals in his career.

Suker made his senior debut with Osijek in 1985, scoring 40 goals before joining Dinamo Zagreb and scoring another 39 goals.

Suker joined Sevilla in 1991 and went on to score 90 goals in five seasons there.

In 1996, he moved to Real Madrid and scored 29 goals in his first season, followed by another 20 goals in the following two seasons.

During his time at the Bernabeu, Suker won La Liga and the Champions League, as well as finishing second in the Ballon d’Or in 1998.

He then moved to Arsenal, where he scored 11 goals before a spell at West Ham.

Suker then spent the final years of his career with 1860 Munich in the Bundesliga before retiring in 2003.

In addition, the striker made 69 appearances for Croatia, scoring 45 goals and leading his country to third place in the 1998 World Cup.

Suker became president of the Croatian FA in 2012 after his playing career ended.

In last year’s elections, however, he was deposed and replaced by Marijan Kustic.

