The former Monte Carlo hotel of Formula One legend David Coulthard was sold for £30 million, and guests arrived by helicopter.

The former Monte Carlo hotel of F1 legend David Coulthard was sold for £30 million, and guests arrived by helicopter.

F1 legend David Coulthard once fancied himself as a hotelier.

After purchasing and renovating a former three-star hotel in Monte Carlo, he opened the magnificent Columbus hotel.

Some of the celebrity clients included supermodel Naomi Campbell and David and Victoria Beckham, who stayed in the hotel’s designer rooms and opulent lounge.

The Columbus was sold to the same hotel group that owns the Hilton Park Lane in London and the Fairmont Hotel in Monaco for £30 million in 2010.

Coulthard, who had already fallen in love with Monaco, purchased a standard three-star hotel in 2001 with the intention of turning it into a luxurious retreat.

It had a head start because of its location, which is in the opulent Fontvieille district, where the rich and famous prefer to congregate.

The Columbus has 181 rooms with views of the Mediterranean and the Princess Grace Rose Gardens.

The rooms were decorated by award-winning interior designer Amanda Rosa, who used cool tones and the most up-to-date appliances.

PlayStations were even installed to keep gamers entertained if they stayed.

The hotel has a bar and a trendy terraced brasserie serving French and Italian cuisine, both of which are located directly across from the lobby.

Both are packed with locals and celebrities during Grand Prix weekend.

In addition, there is a lush Art Deco outdoor swimming pool where guests can swim or relax.

And, if they want to keep their bodies in shape, a cutting-edge gym.

Princess Stephanie of Monaco, David and Victoria Beckham, and Naomi Campbell have all been guests over the years.

Kimi Rakonnen, Romain Grosjean, Jenson Button, Mark Webber, Sebastian Vettel, Paul di Resta, Daniel Ricciardo, Michael Schumacher, Niki Lauda, and Damon Hill are among the F1 clients.

The hotel caters to the ultra-wealthy, and because it is located in Monte Carlo, it offers a variety of activities that would appeal to the jet-set.

Anyone arriving at Nice airport can be picked up by helicopter and transported to the Columbus.

In addition, the management has made a speedboat available for guests to rent in the harbour.

They even provide canapes and champagne for the full VIP experience.

Staying at the Columbus will, as you might expect, cost you a lot of money.

However, given your surroundings, it’s more reasonable.

A standard room costs approximately £250 per night.

Coulthard allegedly sold his stake for a whopping £30 million, according to reports.

That’s only £5 million short of what he’s rumored to have made from his racing career.

He was able to spend the money on a fantastic car collection.

The owners are London andamp; Regional, a private hotel company whose portfolio includes the iconic Hilton Park…

