The Four Hills ski jump qualification round is now complete.

Fatih Arda Ipcioglu and Muhammet Irfan Cintimar of Turkey did not make it to the final round of the Garmisch-Partenkirchen race.

ANKARA (Ankara)

On Friday, the qualification round for the Four Hills Tournament’s Garmisch-Partenkirchen race was completed.

At Grosse Olympiaschanze in Garmisch-Partenkirchen, Germany, German skier Markus Eisenbichler won the qualified list with 144.9 points.

For the world cup round of the race, 50 skiers qualified.

Fatih Arda Ipcioglu and Muhammet Irfan Cintimar, both Turkish skiers, did not advance to the final round after scoring 106.7 and 86.6 points, respectively.

On Thursday, Ipcioglu scored 224.7 points in the finals of the Ski Jumping World Cup Oberstdorf 2021, giving Turkey its first-ever points in world cup history.

The race’s final round will be held on Saturday in Garmisch-Partenkirchen.