The French Prime Minister says that blocking corona viruses could take weeks

PARIS (Reuters) – Prime Minister Edouard Philippe said that a virtual blockade in France that was put in place to slow the spread of the corona virus could take a few more weeks and that his government would tighten the restrictions even further.

He said that as of Tuesday, citizens could only train once a day within a kilometer of their home and that funeral ceremonies were limited to 20 people. Open air markets should close, he added.

“Many citizens want normalcy to return, but it won’t happen soon,” Philippe told TF1 news. “We believe that the blocking measures that we have taken and that we will tighten again could take several weeks.”

A week after President Emmanuel Macron introduced unprecedented restrictions on public life in France to slow the spread of the virus, the death toll rose to 860 and the number of people in need of life support rose 20% to over 2,000 .

Because the French health care system is under acute strain, the Philippe refused to exclude local curfews. But he said the decision for those was up to the local authorities. Some already exist, including in Nice on the Mediterranean coast.

“We do not want to introduce a national curfew. But we have told the prefects to contact mayors who consider curfew necessary. And we will not hesitate to take more stringent measures if necessary, ie curfews.” said the prime minister.

He also said the chloroquine malaria drug would not be marketed for mass use against coronavirus until further testing was done.

