The full Carabao Cup semi-final round draw is now available: fixtures, dates, times, and how to watch the next round of the EFL Cup.

The Carabao Cup semi-final round draw is complete, with dates, times, and information on how to watch the next round of the EFL Cup.

In February, one of the Premier League’s big six will be crowned champion, after the final dark horse was eliminated.

In the Carabao Cup semi-finals, Tottenham will face Chelsea, while Arsenal will face Liverpool.

Spurs beat West Ham 2-1 in the quarter-finals on Wednesday night, and Thomas Tuchel’s side advanced to the final four thanks to a 2-0 win over Brentford.

Arsenal were first in the hat after a comfortable win over League One Sunderland, while Liverpool needed a late comeback to take Leicester to penalties, where Caoimhin Kelleher was the hero.

Following the conclusion of those matches, the draw for the semi-finals was completed immediately.

With several clubs already facing a backlog of games due to recent Covid postponements, there had been talk of limiting the semi-finals to only one leg each.

However, before a possible trip to Wembley, all four clubs must play two more games.

The quarter-finals and semi-finals are separated by only two days, with the first legs taking place on Tuesday, January 4 and Wednesday, January 5.

Unless there is a last-minute change, the second legs will be held on Tuesday, January 11 and Wednesday, January 12.

On Sunday, February 27th, the final will be held at Wembley Stadium.

Sky Sports – TBC (television channel)

Now TV (stream)

