The full England T20 squad vs West Indies: The 16-man squad for the January 2022 five-match tour.

After being named in the T20 tour squad heading to the West Indies, any hopes Mahmood had of playing in the Ashes have faded.

After naming the young fast bowler in their squad for next month’s five-match T20 series in the Caribbean, England has given the clearest indication that Saqib Mahmood will not play any part in the ongoing Ashes series.

Mahmood began this Ashes tour with the England Lions and is now with the Sydney Thunder in the Big Bash League, where he took four wickets on his debut against Brisbane Heat earlier this week.

Following the Boxing Day Test in Melbourne, there has been talk in Australia that Mahmood could be drafted into England’s Ashes squad to provide an extra pace option for the series’ final two matches in Sydney and Hobart.

However, after being named in a 16-man squad for the five T20s against the West Indies in Barbados beginning on January 22, any chances of him playing in the Ashes now seem bleak.

Because the end of the Caribbean tour coincides with the end of the Ashes, none of England’s all-format players will be able to play against the West Indies.

Tom Banton, who last played for England in September 2020, Moeen Ali, who has now retired from Test cricket, Liam Dawson, the spinner who was a non-playing member of England’s triumphant 50-over World Cup squad and hasn’t played an international since 2018, and highly-rated all-rounder Liam Livingstone, who many thought should have made the Ashes squad, are among those called up for the Caribbean tour.

The only uncapped players in the squad are David Payne, a 30-year-old Gloucestershire left-arm seamer, and left-arm quick George Garton.

In what will be the first step toward the T20 World Cup in Australia in 2022, Eoin Morgan will captain the team.

New Zealand eliminated England in the semi-finals of this year’s tournament in the UAE, but England will be among the favorites in Australia next year.

In the absence of Chris Silverwood, who will still be in Australia with the Ashes squad when the tour begins next month, Paul Collingwood will lead the team.

“As we begin our preparations, we have selected a strong squad with some serious batting power and a balanced attack.”

UK news summary from Infosurhoy

England T20 squad vs West Indies in full: The 16-man line-up for the 2022 five-match tour in January