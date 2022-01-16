The full list of 32 men’s seedings for the 2022 Australian Open – and the top contenders to beat Novak Djokovic

How the draw is shaping up as 128 players compete for the year’s first grand slam.

The men’s singles title at the Australian Open is usually won by familiar faces; players rarely win their first grand slam in Melbourne.

Only three male players have won their first grand slam title in Australia since the turn of the century: Thomas Johansson (2002), Novak Djokovic (2008), and Stan Wawrinka (2014).

That’s one more than Wimbledon, one less than the French Open, and five less than the US Open’s eight titles, which span Marat Safin’s victory in 2000 to Daniil Medvedev’s first major four months ago.

Djokovic and Roger Federer are arguably the two main reasons for the Australian Open’s lack of new champions over the last two decades.

Since Federer’s first Australian Open victory in 2004, only Safin, Rafael Nadal, and Stan Wawrinka have tasted singles glory in Australia.

Another reason could be physical fitness.

The US Open, which takes place eight months into the tennis season, is frequently a test of who has the stamina to last the fortnight.

The Australian Open, on the other hand, is the year’s opener, the first grand slam.

Even though the time between seasons seems to be shrinking, players are still fresh-legged and ready to go as they head to Melbourne with high hopes.

This is a good fit for Djokovic.

It’s no coincidence that he’s won the Australian Open nine times and the US Open three times, because while he, like the rest of the Tour, eventually tires out and shows signs of weakness as the months pass, his fitness levels in January are almost unrivaled.

This time, however, Djokovic has experienced a build-up unlike any other, and only time will tell how much of a toll it has taken on a player whose strict regimen was completely obliterated in the days and weeks leading up to the tournament.

Medvedev and Alexander Zverev are hoping to take advantage, while Stefanos Tsitsipas and Felix Auger-Aliassime are two other names to keep an eye on as the tournament progresses.

