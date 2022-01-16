The full list of 32 women’s seedings for the Australian Open 2022 – and how many of them have won a grand slam – can be found here.

The women’s singles draw at the Australian Open is one of the most open in the world, so picking a winner will be difficult.

All aboard the wild ride that is women’s tennis, where anything can happen in what has quickly become one of sport’s most unpredictable yet thrilling roadshows.

Serena Williams will not be pursuing grand slam No. 24 in Melbourne due to injury, and sister Venus’ absence means it will be the first time since 1997 that neither Williams will be competing.

Instead, we’re left with a plethora of champions and the question of who can show the consistency and class to rise above the rest over the next two weeks.

As previously stated, predicting almost anything on the WTA Tour has become fascinatingly difficult.

Between 2017 and 2021, 11 players have won their first grand slam title, with Emma Raducanu, an 18-year-old qualifier, winning the US Open without dropping a set.

Raducanu joins the list of 32 women’s seeds at the Australian Open, which is chock-a-block with winners, thanks to a meteoric rise up the rankings.

Just take a look around – almost every time you turn around, another champion appears, and it’s almost certainly not in the order you expected.

As the world No. 1 looking to win her first home slam, Ashleigh Barty leads the way, but four-time major winner and defending Australian Open champion Naomi Osaka is at No. 13, with Simona Halep one spot below her at No. 14.

Garbine Muguruza, Barbora Krejcikova, Iga Swiatek, Sofia Kenin, Angelique Kerber, and Petra Kvitova have all won a grand slam, and the list continues.

Victoria Azarenka, the two-time Australian Open champion, is ranked No. 24, and Jelena Ostapenko, the 2017 French Open champion, is ranked No. 26.

Then there’s Sloane Stephens, a recent US Open champion who will enter the Australian Open as an unseeded player, presenting Raducanu with a difficult first-round opponent and, potentially, an experienced opponent that few others will want to face.

Aryna Sabalenka, Maria Sakkari, and Elena Rybakina are among those vying for their first grand slam.

