The full list of Fox Sports commentators for the 2021-22 Ashes – and why BT Sport’s team isn’t in Australia

The complete list of Fox Sports commentators for the 2021-22 Ashes – and why BT Sport’s team isn’t in Australia

Because BT Sport will not be sending its own team to Australia, UK viewers will be watching the Australian broadcaster’s feed.

When Michael Vaughan is covering the Ashes for Australian station Fox Sports, BT Sport could bring in its own special commentary team to fill the void.

After confirming it will not use Vaughan as one of its commentators following allegations of historical racism leveled against the former England captain, the UK broadcaster said it is “finalizing plans” for its Ashes coverage.

Vaughan vehemently denies making a racist remark to four Asian teammates in 2009, after Azeem Rafiq’s claims were corroborated by Adil Rashid and Rana Naved-ul-Hasan in a wide-ranging testimony that has rocked Yorkshire CCC.

The BBC has dropped Vaughan from their coverage of the Ashes, which begin on December 8 in Brisbane, but the 47-year-old remains a member of Australia’s Fox Sports commentary team.

While the BBC has stated that the 47-year-old will be welcomed back after England’s tour, BT Sport is considering how to use the Fox feed without broadcasting Vaughan.

“BT Sport decided to take our commentary feed from the Australian host broadcaster due to Covid and travel restrictions,” a BT Sport spokesperson said.

“The recent report presented to the UK Parliament exposing institutional racism within cricket, specifically Yorkshire County Cricket Club, is extremely disappointing and a source of concern for everyone.”

“In light of recent events and the ensuing controversy, we have decided that including Michael Vaughan in our Ashes coverage would be neither editorially appropriate nor consistent with BT Sport’s values.”

“We’re still finalizing plans, but we’re considering a hybrid approach, using Fox commentary where possible while preparing to hire our own commentary team if necessary.”

Fox’s commentators

According to BT Sport’s statement, they plan to use Fox’s commentary during the game, but switch when Vaughan is in the gantry.

As a result of this “hybrid approach,” BT Sport – the UK’s exclusive rights holders for the five-match series – may also use audio from Australia’s Channel 7, with Sir Ian Botham and Ricky Ponting on their commentary team.

BT Sport may even assemble its own squad at the last minute.

Alastair Cook, the former England captain, promoted the channel’s upcoming programming.

