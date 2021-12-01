Trending
MELBOURNE, AUSTRALIA - JANUARY 25: Adam Gilchrist, Shane Warne and Michael Vaughn are seen during the Big Bash League match between the Melbourne Stars and the Brisbane Heat at the Melbourne Cricket Ground on January 25, 2020 in Melbourne, Australia. (Photo by Robert Cianflone - CA/Cricket Australia via Getty Images)

The full list of Fox Sports commentators for the 2021-22 Ashes – and why BT Sport’s team isn’t in Australia

Because BT Sport will not be sending its own team to Australia, UK viewers will be watching the Australian broadcaster’s feed.

When Michael Vaughan is covering the Ashes for Australian station Fox Sports, BT Sport could bring in its own special commentary team to fill the void.

After confirming it will not use Vaughan as one of its commentators following allegations of historical racism leveled against the former England captain, the UK broadcaster said it is “finalizing plans” for its Ashes coverage.

Vaughan vehemently denies making a racist remark to four Asian teammates in 2009, after Azeem Rafiq’s claims were corroborated by Adil Rashid and Rana Naved-ul-Hasan in a wide-ranging testimony that has rocked Yorkshire CCC.

The BBC has dropped Vaughan from their coverage of the Ashes, which begin on December 8 in Brisbane, but the 47-year-old remains a member of Australia’s Fox Sports commentary team.

While the BBC has stated that the 47-year-old will be welcomed back after England’s tour, BT Sport is considering how to use the Fox feed without broadcasting Vaughan.

“BT Sport decided to take our commentary feed from the Australian host broadcaster due to Covid and travel restrictions,” a BT Sport spokesperson said.

“The recent report presented to the UK Parliament exposing institutional racism within cricket, specifically Yorkshire County Cricket Club, is extremely disappointing and a source of concern for everyone.”

“In light of recent events and the ensuing controversy, we have decided that including Michael Vaughan in our Ashes coverage would be neither editorially appropriate nor consistent with BT Sport’s values.”

“We’re still finalizing plans, but we’re considering a hybrid approach, using Fox commentary where possible while preparing to hire our own commentary team if necessary.”

Fox’s commentators

According to BT Sport’s statement, they plan to use Fox’s commentary during the game, but switch when Vaughan is in the gantry.

As a result of this “hybrid approach,” BT Sport – the UK’s exclusive rights holders for the five-match series – may also use audio from Australia’s Channel 7, with Sir Ian Botham and Ricky Ponting on their commentary team.

BT Sport may even assemble its own squad at the last minute.

Alastair Cook, the former England captain, promoted the channel’s upcoming programming.

Ashes commentators 2021-22

Fox’s commentary team

  • Adam Gilchrist – ex-Australia wicket-keeper with 416 dismissals in Test career
  • Shane Warne – 708 Test wickets for Australia
  • Mark Waugh – ex-Australia batsman with 20 Test centuries
  • Kerry O’Keeffe – former Australia spin bowler, 53 wickets in 24 Tests
  • Michael Vaughan – ex-England captain, 5719 runs in 82 Tests
  • Allan Border – Australia captain for record 93 straight Test matches

How could BT Sport cover the Ashes?

BT Sport’s statement suggests they will look to use Fox’s commentary but switch when Vaughan is in the gantry.

This “hybrid approach” could therefore see BT Sport – the UK’s exclusive rights holders for the five-match series – also take audio from Australia’s Channel 7, with Sir Ian Botham and Ricky Ponting among the names on their commentary team.

BT Sport could even put together its own team last-minute. Former England captain Alastair Cook advertised the channel’s upcoming coverage, and while no pundits have been confirmed as yet, another ex-England skipper, Andrew Strauss, has also been mooted as a possible talking head.

