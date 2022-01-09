The full list of nominees for each award, as well as when the winners will be announced, can be found on the Fifa The Best 2021 shortlist.

The complete list of nominees for each award, as well as when the winners will be announced, can be found on the Fifa The Best 2021 shortlist.

There are also prizes for best coach and goalkeeper, as well as the Puskas Award for best goal.

The Ballon d’Or had its moment in the spotlight in November, and this month, the spotlight shifts to The Best Fifa Football Awards, which will award nine prizes.

In 2016, Fifa changed the name of the World Player of the Year award to “The Best.”

The upcoming virtual ceremony will mark the sixth year of the sport’s governing body’s current format, with the best men’s and women’s players receiving the top two awards in 2021.

Both awards, as well as the other categories of best goal (Puskas Award), best coach (men’s and women’s), and best goalkeeper (men’s and women’s), have been narrowed down to three finalists.

Following the reaction to Christian Eriksen’s cardiac arrest at Euro 2020, Fifa also gives out a fair play award and one for supporters, with these two prizes likely going to Denmark and their fans.

The men’s and women’s Fifa FIFPro World XIs will be announced in addition to these nine awards. i columnist Magda Eriksson is one of five Chelsea players on the women’s shortlist, while ten Premier League players make the men’s shortlist.

The virtual awards ceremony will be broadcast live from Fifa’s headquarters in Zurich on the 17th of January.

Timings and stream details are still to be determined, but the event will most likely be broadcast on Fifa’s social media channels and on fifa.com.

Robert Lewandowski – Won The Best award in 2020, but lost out to Lionel Messi for the Ballon d’Or in 2021.

In 2021, Lewandowski scored 69 goals in 55 games, breaking Gerd Muller’s record of 41 goals in 29 games for the most goals in a Bundesliga season.

Lionel Messi ­­– Won his seventh Ballon d’Or in November, with his 2021 season largely remembered for Argentina’s Copa America victory in the summer, before moving from Barcelona to PSG.

Mohamed Salah – Arguably the best Premier League player so far this season, currently leading the league in both goals and assists, and scoring seven goals in the Champions League group stages to help Liverpool become the first English team to win all six games.

Fifa, to be precise.

Who votes for The Best? Per Fifa, the men’s and women’s winners for the best player, coach and goalkeeper are selected by an international jury comprising of the current coaches of all national teams (one per team), the current captains of all national teams (one per team), one specialist journalist from each territory represented by a national team and fans from all over the world registered on Fifa.com

Erik Lamela’s North London Derby Rabona has been nominated for the 2021 FIFA Puskas Award ????pic.twitter.com/RsJFn6IiVr — Sky Sports News (@SkySportsNews) November 29, 2021