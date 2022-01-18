The full list of Premier League games that have been postponed as a result of the north London derby can be found here.

The full list of Premier League fixtures that have been postponed as a result of the north London derby can be found here.

The North London derby is the 20th match to be postponed during the 2021-22 Premier League season.

After the north London derby was called off with just over 24 hours’ notice, the Premier League’s requirements for postponing matches have come into sharp focus.

Tottenham released a strong statement expressing their displeasure, calling for “more clarity and consistency.”

Other than Covid, Arsenal’s squad was depleted due to suspensions, player participation in the Africa Cup of Nations, and injuries.

Ainsley Maitland-Niles had also been loaned out by the club just a few days before.

“The guidance was originally intended to deal with player availability directly affected by Covid cases, resulting in depleted squads that, when combined with injuries, would result in the club being unable to field a team,” Spurs added.

“We believe it was never the intention to deal with player availability unrelated to Covid.”

That was the 20th Premier League match to be postponed this season, with the festive schedule being severely impacted.

Indeed, there were calls for a temporary firebreak in December as the timing of games became increasingly uncertain.

Only six of the nine top-flight matches were played on Boxing Day.

The Premier League has been chastised for failing to give enough thought to match-goers who were left waiting for announcements at the eleventh hour.

Despite reports that Tottenham’s match against Crystal Palace would be postponed due to a Covid outbreak, the match was only confirmed three-and-a-half hours before kick-off in the Eagles’ camp.

Just over two hours before kick-off, Aston Villa’s match against Burnley was postponed.

Despite this, the Premier League stated that it “intentions to continue its current fixture schedule as safely as possible.”

While the 2019-20 season was halted during England’s first lockdown, certain protocols – including the option of testing – were not implemented until later.

The remainder of the season was held behind closed doors when it resumed.

However, clubs now have a backlog of games to play later in the season, and the dates for the above games have yet to be confirmed.

The following is a complete list of games that have been postponed as a result of Covid, in order of when they were canceled:

Mark Douglas is the author.

UK news summary from Infosurhoy