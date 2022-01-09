Trending
Kidderminster Harriers players celebrate after the Emirates FA Cup third round match at the Aggborough Stadium, Kidderminster. Picture date: Saturday January 8, 2022. PA Photo. See PA story SOCCER Kidderminster. Photo credit should read: Bradley Collyer/PA Wire. RESTRICTIONS: EDITORIAL USE ONLY No use with unauthorised audio, video, data, fixture lists, club/league logos or "live" services. Online in-match use limited to 120 images, no video emulation. No use in betting, games or single club/league/player publications.

The full schedule, dates, and opponents for Chelsea, Liverpool, Spurs, and the rest of the FA Cup fourth round draw can be found here.

FA Cup 4th round draw: Full schedule, dates, and opponents for Chelsea, Liverpool, Spurs, and the rest

Everything you need to know about the fourth round of the FA Cup

In the fourth round of the FA Cup, non-league Kidderminster Harriers will host West Ham United, while Plymouth Argyle will travel to London to face European champions Chelsea.

The FA Cup fourth round draw is as follows:

More to come…

