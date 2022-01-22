The game between Brentford and Wolves has been temporarily halted due to a drone flying above the stadium.

During the first half, referee Peter Bankes halted play and led the players off the field after a drone appeared above the stadium.

A helicopter was spotted flying above the stadium, and home fans began chanting “whose the w____r in the drone.”

After a sickening clash of heads between Brentford’s Mathias Jensen and Rico Henry, the game was already stopped for a long time.

The teams are returning to the tunnel.

Both players were bleeding and had to be replaced as concussion substitutes by Mads Roerslev and Mathias Jensen.

