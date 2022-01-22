The game between Brentford and Wolves was halted for 18 MINUTES due to an “unauthorized drone” flying over the stadium, forcing players off the field.

The game between Brentford and Wolves was halted for 18 MINUTES due to an “unauthorized drone” flying over the stadium, forcing the players off the field.

After a sickening first-half head clash that left Rico Henry and Mathias Jensen dripping in blood, the match was already called off for a long time.

After that, officials and players above noticed a small drone in the 33rd minute.

According to Premier League rules, any unauthorised drone seen in or above a stadium during a game must cause the players to leave the pitch for their own safety.

Fans were perplexed for about ten minutes as the drone continued to fly above the ground before disappearing.

The players returned 15 minutes after being dragged off to finish a full warm-up before continuing with 19 MINUTES added time.

So far, no one knows who the drone belongs to or where it came from.

