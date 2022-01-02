The Generous Mac Jones Act is said to have ‘Floored’ Patriots.

The Generous Mac Jones Act is said to have ‘Floored’ the Patriots.

Mac Jones, the Patriots’ rookie quarterback, was in the holiday spirit this season.

With some pretty special gifts, the first-year starter made sure he took care of his big offensive lineman.

Jones had a large haul of gifts for his guys in the trenches, according to ESPN’s Mike Reiss.

The entire offensive line (backups, practice squad, and all) was given a Bitcoin, as well as sneakers, a Yeti cooler, and other items.

Each player will receive a handwritten note that is personalized.

Quick-hit thoughts/notes around the Patriots and NFL (Mac’s hand-written notes to OL a personal touch; McDaniels/Jaguars don’t seem like fit; handicapping OROY race; Bourne’s $250k bonus; ‘Nother chance for N’Keal?; Harris’ energy etc.) https://t.co/8lZRzZUbH6 — Mike Reiss (@MikeReiss) January 2, 2022