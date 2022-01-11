The Geno Smith Arrest has unearthed some troubling details.

From the Geno Smith arrest, troubling details have emerged.

The football world learned earlier this week that Seattle Seahawks quarterback Geno Smith had been arrested by police.

Smith was arrested for allegedly driving while inebriated.

Although he was eventually released from police custody, the latest reports do not paint him in a positive light.

Smith became combative and argumentative with the arresting officers, according to a TMZ report.

According to TMZ:

Smith allegedly refused to take a breath test, prompting police officers to take him to the hospital for blood testing, according to the TMZ report.

The veteran quarterback allegedly refused to take a blood test and threatened the officers, according to the report.

One officer claims Smith told them, “I’ll f*** every one of y’all up.”

“You don’t want to see me out of these cuffs, you don’t want to know what will happen,” Smith allegedly continued.

Smith’s allegations do not appear to be credible.

It’s unclear what will happen next.

Troubling Details Have Emerged From The Geno Smith Arrest

