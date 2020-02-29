The German in bad luck – dressing both shoulders – and criticized the FIS sport

Thomas Dressen had his shoulders dislocated when falling in the Super-G from Hinterstoder. He doesn’t leave good hair at the FIS.

The Super-G in Hinterstoder did not end well for Thomas Dressen. The 26-year-old crashed after almost 40 seconds of driving and both shoulders fell out.

«If only it were at least one! It’s a shame, we have to see what is missing, “he said visibly kinked,” the pain is severe in both shoulders. “

Criticism of the FIS

Dressen identified the preparation of the “borderline” soft slope as the cause of his fall. “The track was salted too narrowly,” he scolded ORF and made the world association responsible.

“The FIS should squat down and think about how to make races safer. If you like it just because you are just off track – it really can’t be. It’s just annoying! »

Not hurt for the first time

Dressen’s left shoulder had suffered from the fall of Beaver Creek last November, when he suffered serious injuries to his right knee. He then had to end the season.

This winter Dressen is now making a successful comeback. He won the runs from Lake Louise, Garmisch Partenkirchen and Saalbach-Hinterglemm and was on the podium three more times.

