The Giants are expected to make a decision on their starting quarterback.
The Giants are expected to start third-string quarterback Jake Fromm against the Eagles this Sunday.
With Daniel Jones out for the rest of the season, the choice was between Mike Glennon and Matt Fromm.
The decision to start Fromm appears to have been expected all week, as the players appear to be energised by him.
Giants Reportedly Make Decision On Starting QB vs. Eagles
Giants Reportedly Make Decision On Starting QB vs. Eagles
#Giants plan to start Jake Fromm at QB vs. #Eagles, per multiple sources. That’s been the expectation all week. Joe Judge said he’d do “what’s best for the team” and I hear players seemed energized by the unknown possibilities of Fromm.
— Ryan Dunleavy (@rydunleavy) December 24, 2021