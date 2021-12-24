The Giants are expected to make a decision on their starting quarterback.

The Giants are expected to start third-string quarterback Jake Fromm against the Eagles this Sunday.

With Daniel Jones out for the rest of the season, the choice was between Mike Glennon and Matt Fromm.

The decision to start Fromm appears to have been expected all week, as the players appear to be energised by him.

