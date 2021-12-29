The Giants are rumored to have made an interesting decision at quarterback.

The Giants are rumored to have made an interesting quarterback decision.

Daniel Jones was shut down for the remainder of the 2021 season by the New York Giants due to a neck injury, which was announced a little over a week ago.

Mike Glennon was promoted to the starting quarterback position as a result of this.

Glennon has thrown four touchdowns and eight interceptions in limited action for the Giants thus far.

Because the Giants haven’t been able to move the chains consistently under Glennon, they’ve given Jake Fromm back-to-back weeks with the first-team offense.

The Georgia product has 107 passing yards and one interception in those two games.

Giants head coach Joe Judge gave an update on his quarterback situation to the media on Wednesday morning ahead of their Week 17 matchup with the Bears.

Glennon and Fromm will both be ready to perform in Chicago this Sunday, he told reporters.

“Expect both guys to play” this weekend, according to Judged.

Giants Reportedly Make Interesting Quarterback Decision

