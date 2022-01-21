The Giants are said to be “expecting” to speak with three coaching candidates.

The Giants “expect” to speak with three coaching candidates, according to reports.

Joe Schoen was hired as the new general manager of the New York Giants on Friday, which was a significant move.

Now that this issue has been resolved, the team can focus on its coaching search.

According to ESPN’s Adam Schefter, the Giants will interview at least three candidates.

Former Miami Dolphins head coach Brian Flores, Dallas Cowboys defensive coordinator Dan Quinn, and Buffalo Bills offensive coordinator Brian Daboll are the three candidates.

Daboll is a “person of interest” in the Giants’ discussions with general manager candidates, according to ESPN insider Jeremy Fowler.

Due to their shared history in Buffalo, Daboll and Schoen have a connection.

This offseason, they might team up with the Giants.

