The Giants are the “presumptive frontrunner” for the position of head coach, according to a report.

The New York Giants have yet to name their next head coach, but there appears to be a frontrunner.

Buffalo Bills offensive coordinator Brian Daboll is the “presumed frontrunner” for the Giants’ head coaching job, according to Ian O’Connor of the New York Post.

“Just like Giants GM frontrunner (at the time) Joe Schoen did nothing to hurt himself in his 1st interview,” O’Connor tweeted.

“I believe Brian Flores is the Adam Peters candidate in this situation, needing to find a way to win.”

Daboll will discuss the position with Giants general manager Joe Schoen.

Schoen was recently hired away from the Bills, so the two have a history.

