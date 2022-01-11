The Giants’ Owner Issues A Statement Regarding Joe Judge

Joe Judge’s Owner Issues A Statement

The New York Giants were unable to make a decision on head coach Joe Judge on NFL’s Black Monday.

The organization, it turns out, just needed a little more time to think things through.

The Giants announced on Tuesday afternoon that they had released Judge after two seasons with the team.

On Tuesday, Giants owner John Mara issued a statement confirming the news.

Judge has a 10-23 record as the Giants’ head coach.

The Giants will have a lot of turnover this offseason with him and general manager Dave Gettleman gone.

Who will the Giants appoint as their next general manager?

Giants Owner Releases A Statement On Joe Judge

“Steve (Tisch) and I both believe it is in the best interest of our franchise to move in another direction,” said team president John Mara. “We met with Joe yesterday afternoon to discuss the state of the team. I met again with Joe this afternoon, and it was during that conversation I informed Joe of our decision. We appreciate Joe’s efforts on behalf of the organization.

“I said before the season started that I wanted to feel good about the direction we were headed when we played our last game of the season. Unfortunately, I cannot make that statement, which is why we have made this decision.