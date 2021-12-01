The Giants released an injury update on quarterback Daniel Jones on Wednesday.

The New York Giants aren’t ready to rule out quarterback Daniel Jones this weekend, despite multiple reports to the contrary.

Jake Fromm, a former Georgia quarterback, was signed off the Bills’ practice squad by the Giants on Tuesday.

Jones suffered a strained neck in Sunday’s win over the Philadelphia Eagles, according to NFL Network’s Tom Pelissero, and is expected to miss the game against Miami this Sunday.

Jones is expected to practice today, according to Giants head coach Joe Judge, and his status for Week 13 is still up in the air.

