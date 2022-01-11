The Giants: What Peter Schrager Has Heard

What Peter Schrager Has Heard About The Giants

The New York Giants are in an unusual situation.

Despite the fact that they don’t have a general manager, Joe Judge remains the team’s head coach.

NFL Network’s Peter Schrager provided an update on the Giants’ situation on Tuesday’s episode of Good Morning Football.

Joe Judge, the Giants’ head coach, will not be deciding who will succeed Dave Gettleman as general manager, according to Schrager.

“Joe Judge is not the one who chooses the general manager.”

“They’ll hire the general manager, and then they’ll decide what the future holds,” Schrager said.

“It won’t just be a Giants hire from within.”

They’re casting a wide net, and I expect more names to be added.”

Peter Schrager Shares What He’s Hearing About The Giants

Peter Schrager Shares What He’s Hearing About The Giants