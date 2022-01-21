The Glasgow Rangers have been granted permission to sell alcohol from the new Edmiston House events venue.

The Glasgow Rangers have been granted permission to sell alcohol from their new Edmiston House events venue.

The club has been granted a provisional premises license for the hospitality area, which is part of the Edmiston House development, which also includes a museum and a club shop.

On match days and during functions such as weddings and live music, drinks would be sold in the family-friendly hospitality space on the ground floor.

“The Edmiston House proposal is a fantastic addition to the club for the vibrancy of matchday experiences, with the interactive museum and all the rest,” club representative Stephen McGowan said.

“But, more importantly, it is a welcome investment as a larger events and cultural space, especially for this part of the city’s south side.”

The Edmiston Drive venue is set to open this summer, and Dave Pyatt, the former general manager of King Tut’s and the O2 Academy in Islington, has been hired to run the events space.

“Edmiston House is more than a Rangers venue,” Mr McGowan explained. “They hope to use the event space to attract a wide range of activities.”

“The plan is to use this space as a larger cultural and community destination, in a location that we believe would be an excellent addition to the city’s south side.”

“My clients also see the venue as bolstering Glasgow’s international reputation as a music city.”

On matchdays, the events space will be transformed into a “family-friendly, hospitality space,” complete with “activities geared toward a family audience.”

These will include old footage and player interviews on TV screens, player Q&As with fans, and photo opportunities with the club mascot, Broxi Bear.

Only match ticket holders will have access to the area, which will close 30 minutes before kickoff and reopen after the game.

“The principle ethos of Edmiston House is to create a family-friendly experience,” Mr McGowan explained.

“It’s about the club creating a more enjoyable matchday experience than just the game itself, though the game is obviously very important to those involved.”

