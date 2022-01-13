The GM of the Indianapolis Colts made an interesting admission about Carson Wentz.

Carson Wentz’s GM Makes a Surprising Admission

This season, the Indianapolis Colts were supposed to be elevated by Carson Wentz.

While he had some strong moments, his performance against the Jacksonville Jaguars in Week 18 was simply unsatisfactory.

Chris Ballard, the Colts’ general manager, spoke about Wentz’s first season with the team on Thursday.

In the process, he made an intriguing comment about the quarterback’s future in Indy.

“At the time,” Ballard told reporters, “we felt it was the right decision.”

“I’m not going to speculate on who will be here next year and who will not.”

