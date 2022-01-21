The GM of the Indianapolis Colts makes an open admission about the quarterback situation.

The General Manager of the Indianapolis Colts makes an open admission about the quarterback situation.

The Indianapolis Colts’ 2021 season came to a halt in Week 18, when they were eliminated from the playoffs after a shocking loss to the Jacksonville Jaguars.

With a 9-8 record, the NFC South team missed the playoffs by a hair and was left to wonder what went wrong down the stretch.

One of the most important questions for the Colts to answer in the coming months is whether Carson Wentz is the team’s long-term quarterback.

Chris Ballard, the general manager of the Indianapolis Colts, didn’t commit to the 29-year-old in 2022 earlier this week.

In a recent episode of the team’s “Overtime” podcast, Ballard stated that the Colts plan to “evaluate in full” their quarterback options.

While he didn’t go into great detail about the organization’s plans, he did imply that the position’s future is still up in the air.

“It doesn’t matter who you have at the position at the time — I think you have to evaluate everything every year, both free agents and the draft.”

On the podcast, Ballard said, “I mean, it’s that important.”

“And it’s one that we’ll exhaust each year with our scouts and coaches.”

