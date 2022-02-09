The GM of the Texans responds to the allegations made by Brian Flores.

The Houston Texans hired Lovie Smith as their new head coach on Monday, beating out a few other candidates.

Former Miami Dolphins head coach Brian Flores was one of the finalists, having orchestrated a recent lawsuit against the NFL.

Texans general manager Nick Caserio said during Smith’s introductory press conference on Tuesday that Flores’ lawsuit against the league had no bearing on the team’s decision to go in a different direction.

Flores was one of three finalists who made it through the Houston organization’s second round of interviews.

“We had conversations with Brian after [the lawsuit]happened, so it didn’t really affect our process at all,” Caserio said, according to ESPN.

Brian Flores’ lawsuit accuses the NFL of discrimination in the hiring process, specifically with the Denver Broncos and New York Giants, as well as in his firing from the Miami Dolphins last month.

Flores’ lawyer issued a statement on Monday, saying that while he was “pleased to hear that the Texans have hired a Black head coach,” “it is obvious that the only reason Mr.

Flores’ decision to speak out against racial inequality in the NFL cost him the chance to play.

In 2021, Smith, 63, became the Texans’ defensive coordinator for the first time.

He previously served as the head coach of the Illinois Fighting Illini, Tampa Bay Buccaneers, and Chicago Bears.

