The ‘Godfather’ Of Recruiting In South Florida Has Been Hospitalized

The ‘Godfather of South Florida Recruiting’ has been admitted to the hospital.

For decades, South Florida has been one of the most important hotbeds for college football recruiting in the United States.

And one of the region’s most important recruiters is currently undergoing treatment in the hospital.

Larry Blustein, dubbed “the Godfather” of South Florida recruiting by FOX Sports college football insider, had a GoFundMe page set up on Wednesday.

Due to a severe case of COVID-19, Blustein is currently in the intensive care unit.

“As many of you know, Larry Blustein is currently in the hospital with a severe case of Covid.

Larry is currently intubated in ICU and, with everyone’s prayers, he will hopefully recover and return to the sidelines and studio to make a difference, as he has done for thousands of high school athletes over the last 40 years.

When it comes to their personal lives, Larry and his wife are very private people who find it difficult to ask for assistance.

When Larry is able to return home, he will require a great deal of medical assistance and home care, both of which insurance will only cover a portion of.

His hospital bills are mounting, and now is the time for all of us to say thank you for everything he’s done for so many,” according to the GoFundMe page.

Blustein’s career spans five decades, and he has helped many South Florida athletes get into college.

He’s regarded as one of the region’s best recruiters.

