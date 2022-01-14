The Golf World Reacts To Bryson DeChambeau’s Sincere Recognition

The PGA Tour announced earlier this week that a new show will be coming to Netflix that will give golf fans a look into the lives of several famous golfers.

The show will star golfers Brooks Koepka and Tony Finau and will be set up similarly to Netflix’s Formula 1 show, Drive To Survive.

Other celebrities, such as Rickie Fowler and Justin Thomas, have also agreed to appear on the show.

Bryson DeChambeau’s absence is, however, one of the more intriguing ones.

He talked about why he didn’t want to be a part of the show and why he didn’t want to

DeChambeau said of the show, “There are a lot of cool people on there.”

“It would be cool to see if I went on there, but I think there are a lot more interesting stories,” she says.

“You’ve got Harry Higgs,” says the narrator.

You’ve got a slew of others.

I don’t want to dim the light on their potential to develop themselves in a way that is unique to them, especially since they’re already behind.

In that regard, they have a lot more opportunities than I do.”

Naturally, his remarks drew a lot of attention on social media.

One fan believes he meant well, but the outcome was quite different.

“He could have said it better and looked better.”

“On the mic, he’s just awkward,” a fan commented.