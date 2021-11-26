The governance of English football is a dry subject – but a fan-led review and a regulator’s call could result in seismic change.

Gary Neville believes the FA and Premier League are attempting to deceive fans into believing that an independent regulator is not required.

Part of the challenge in generating interest in a new way to run English football is that it’s a particularly dry subject.

While some journalists salivate over these sports administration stories, the average football fan closes the webpage, scrolls onwards, or, in some cases, puts down the newspaper as soon as the words “regulator” and “governance” appear.

But what would be a seismic change in football, something that could finally start addressing the game’s plethora of issues, has taken a big step forward, and many in government believe something that has been tried before could finally become a reality.

“It will be a historic moment for the game if it is implemented,” Gary Neville, who has been campaigning for an independent regulator for over a year as part of the Saving the Beautiful Game Group, said.

“No one will look back and say that this was a bad decision or that something went wrong.”

It’s the right move for the game at this point.”

Former Sports Minister Tracey Crouch’s fan-led football review has recommended the establishment of an independent regulator for English football as a top priority.

The review was harsh in its criticism of the Football Association, Premier League, and English Football League’s current management of the game.

Many who work within football’s confines have known for some time that they are a collection of disparate and ineffective authorities who appear to stumble blindly in the dark through each major crisis.

But it still needs to be established by an Act of Parliament, and campaigners like Neville and his Saving the Beautiful Game Group colleague David Bernstein, the former FA chairman, have a lot of work ahead of them.

The collapse of Bury and the outrage sparked by England’s six most lucrative clubs’ attempt to place themselves above all others by joining a breakaway European Super League have certainly blown the winds of change.

On Thursday, the government welcomed the report, stating that fans should expect a decision by spring.

“It’s obvious.”

UK news summary from Infosurhoy

The governance of English football is a dry subject – but a fan-led review and a regulator’s call could usher in seismic change.

wpcc-script async src=”//www.instagram.com/embed.js”]

English football’s governance a dry subject – but fan-led review and regulator call could bring seismic change