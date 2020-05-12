The Government studies to extend the term of the federal elections until 2021

One of the issues that is giving Irene Lozano the most problems in her first months at the forefront of Spanish sport is that of the federal elections. The wound first opened shortly after landing in office and threatens to continue suppurating if it is not remedied soon. In its day, the Spanish Football Federation, in the midst of fighting for the position between Luis Rubiales and Íker Casillas, requested an advance that was approved by the Higher Sports Council (CSD) with considerable controversy due to the report against the Arbitration Court. Sports. An advance that was left in borage waters by the outbreak of the coronavirus and that is having its continuity with the other federations, initially forced to hold their elections this year, coinciding with the Olympic event.

The postponement of Tokyo 2020 raised doubts in the federative world, as they did not know if those elections had to comply with the four-year rule or if they should be held in 2021, after the Games. It did not take long for the CSD to be pronounced, emphatic with the democratic criterion that, according to them, should prevail over the Olympic one. Decision that was not liked in some federations, which a few weeks ago sent a letter to the Minister of Culture and Sports, José Manuel Rodríguez Uribes, asking him to at least allow each sport to be free to hold its elections this year or after the Games .

IOC recommendation

That letter found the mediation of the Spanish Olympic Committee (COE), which for the past few days has worked together with the federations to find a solution to the problem that led to the proposal that the minister himself took to his office yesterday after participating in the executive of the COE. In it, the federations claim their autonomy as private entities to decide how and when to hold these elections after the exceptional situation that the pandemic has generated.

Promotions

In the proposal, the minister is asked to reconsider the CSD’s decision and allow the assemblies of each federation to assess whether it is more convenient to hold the elections this year or in 2021, when the Games are over. Those who ask for the extension do so considering that a change in the middle of the Olympic cycle could disrupt the plans of many athletes and reduce the options for success in Tokyo.

As ABC has learned, the International Olympic Committee itself has recommended to international federations and their national committees that these planned elections be carried over to next year. Recommendation that yesterday was transferred to the minister, who promised to study it. “Neither the president nor I want to interfere in the autonomy of the federations,” acknowledged the assistants to COE executive Rodríguez Uribes, who these days will sit down with his working group and determine whether or not to grant such an extension against what that the CSD had decided.

Several federations have claimed this right to call the elections after Tokyo 2020. Above all, to maintain stability and not further compromise athletes. Others, on the other hand, prefer to settle the matter as soon as possible. Among them, those of soccer and basketball. For these, the CSD adopted last week a series of measures aimed at smoothing everything related to the process. From enabling the month of August, to allowing them to meet and adopt agreements through electronic means. .