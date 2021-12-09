The Greatest Tight End In NFL History, According To Tom Brady

Tony Gonzalez, Antonio Gates, and Shannon Sharpe are almost always mentioned when discussing the greatest tight ends in NFL history.

Tom Brady admires those all-time greats, but he has a different player in mind.

Brady believes his longtime teammate Rob Gronkowski is the greatest tight end in NFL history, which is perhaps the least surprising piece of news of the entire season.

“Watching him perform has been amazing,” Brady said.

“He’s clearly the best tight end to ever play the game, and he’s still going strong.”

I believe his ability to block in the run game, run routes in the pass game, and win against smaller players makes him extremely valuable.

In the most crucial moments, he shines.”

