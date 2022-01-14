The Green Bay Packers are owned by who?

Green Bay, Wisconsin is the home of the Green Bay Packers of the National Football League.

Green Bay Packers, Inc., a nonprofit corporation, owns the team.

The Green Bay Packers are the only team in the major leagues in the United States that is owned by the community.

Rather than having a single or small group of owners, they are owned by thousands of fans–specifically, 360,584 stockholders.

Each stockholder is limited to 200,000 shares, or about 4% of the total 5,011,557 shares.

Since August 18, 1923, the team has been a publicly owned non-profit.

Shares were sold for (dollar)300 each in 2021.

The Packers are exempt from the NFL’s corporate ownership rule because they have been a publicly owned corporation since before the rule was implemented.

It all began in 1923, four years after the team’s inception, when the team was on the verge of declaring bankruptcy.

To keep the team afloat, the Packers sold shares to the community, and it’s been that way ever since.

Stockholders, on the other hand, are unable to profit from their investments because they do not have an equity interest, do not pay dividends, and cannot be traded or sold.

No one can own more than 200,000 shares.

However, according to Fox Sports, Michael Gage, the publisher of the Green Bay Press-Gazette, was the largest stockholder at the time of his death in 2013.

The Green Bay Packers’ board of directors and a seven-member executive committee are elected by the team’s shareholders.

Mark H Murphy, who represents the team at NFL owners meetings and other events, is the current elected president.

He is the only person who is compensated.

