The Green Bay Packers have cleared five players to play on Sunday Night Football.

The Green Bay Packers have a chance to solidify their grip on the No. 1 overall pick.

With a win over the Minnesota Vikings on Sunday night, they could clinch the NFC North title.

Those chances have improved even more since the team announced that five more players have been cleared to play tonight.

Green Bay announced late Sunday morning that five active roster players had been cleared to be activated from the reserveCOVID-19 list.

According to the Packers’ official statement, punter Corey Bojorquez, guard Ben Braden, linebacker Oren Burks, and tight ends Tyler Davis and Marcedes Lewis have all been activated.

As a result, each of the five players will be eligible to face the Vikings.

