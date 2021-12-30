The Grizzlies beat the Lakers in Memphis, with Morant scoring 41 points.

The Grizzlies defeat the Lakers in Memphis, with Morant scoring 41 points.

In an NBA game on Wednesday, the Memphis Grizzlies defeated the Los Angeles Lakers 104-99.

At FedEx Forum in Memphis, Tennessee, Grizzlies guard Ja Morant rallied his team with a season-high 41 points and 20 points from his teammate Desmond Bane.

LeBron James’ 37 points, 13 rebounds, and seven assists were insufficient to keep the Lakers from losing.

In the previous day’s game against the Houston Rockets, James had surpassed 36,000 career points with 32 points.

The Grizzlies won their third game in a row, while the Lakers were defeated for the sixth time in their last seven games.

With 22 wins and 14 losses, Memphis is currently in fourth place in the Western Conference.

The Lakers are seventh in the West standings with a 17-19 win-loss record.

The following are the results from Wednesday:

New York Knicks 85-94 Detroit Pistons

108-116 Indiana Pacers vs. Charlotte Hornets

Los Angeles Clippers 82-91 Boston Celtics

131-117 Atlanta Hawks vs. Chicago Bulls

Los Angeles Lakers 104-99 Memphis Grizzlies

115-97 in favor of the Phoenix Suns over the Oklahoma City Thunder.

Utah Jazz 105-120 Portland Trail Blazers

The Sacramento Kings defeated the Dallas Mavericks 95-94.