Ja Morant leads the Grizzlies with 33 points, while Desmond Bane has a career-high 32.

Late Monday, Ja Morant of the Memphis Grizzlies hit the game-winning layup to give his team a 114-113 victory over the Phoenix Suns.

Devin Booker hit the game-winning three-pointer with five seconds left in the game, giving the Suns a 113-112 lead over the Grizzlies.

Due to the NBA’s coronavirus protocols, the Grizzlies were without Dillon Brooks, Jarrett Culver, De’Anthony Melton, and Yves Pons.

Steven Adams had a double-double, scoring 13 points and grabbing 16 rebounds.

With 30 points, Booker led the losing team, while Cameron Johnson added 19 and Jalen Smith added 15, as well as nine rebounds.

Chris Paul added 13 points and 13 assists to Cam Payne’s 15 points and 13 assists.

After dropping their second straight game at home, the Suns have a 26-7 win-loss record.

The Grizzlies are the only NBA team to beat both the Suns and the Warriors this season, with 21 victories and 14 losses.

The Charlotte Hornets defeated the Houston Rockets 123-99.

Atlanta Hawks 118-130 New York Knicks

Bulls of Chicago

The Boston Celtics defeated the New York Knicks 108-103.

The Minnesota Timberwolves are a professional hockey team based in

San Antonio Spurs defeated the Los Angeles Clippers 104-110.

Jazz of Utah

The Suns defeated the Grizzlies 113-114.

Portland Trail Blazers 117-132 Dallas Mavericks

The Los Angeles Clippers defeated the Brooklyn Nets 108-124.