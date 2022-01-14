The Grizzlies extend their winning streak to 11 games with a victory over the Timberwolves.

Grizzlies win for the 11th time in a row, extending their winning streak to 11 games.

Memphis wins 116-108 at home to improve to 30-14 on the season.

In a Thursday NBA game, the Memphis Grizzlies defeated the Minnesota Timberwolves 116-108 to win their 11th straight game.

The Memphis Grizzlies are in third place in the Western Conference after a win at FedExForum. They have a 30-14 win-loss record this season.

With 21 points and four steals, Desmond Bane led the Grizzlies.

For the Memphis Grizzlies, Jaren Jackson Jr. scored 20 points.

Ja Morant had 16 points, eight rebounds, and nine assists for the Grizzlies, while shooting guard John Konchar had 15 points and 17 rebounds.

Anthony Edwards of the Timberwolves led the game with 30 points.

D’Angelo Russell of Minnesota scored 29 points, and Karl-Anthony Towns of the Wolves scored 25.

He added nine rebounds to his stat line.

The Timberwolves finished ninth in the West with 22 losses in the regular season of 2021-22.

Minnesota had previously won 20 other games.

With 1:47 minutes left until the final buzzer, Memphis led the game 107-106 in the fourth quarter.

With one minute left in the game, the Grizzlies had a six-point lead, 112-106, after Bane’s layup and Konchar’s three-pointer.

With 20.6 seconds left, Bane scored from the free-throw line, putting Memphis up 114-106.

The game was won by the Grizzlies 116-108.

– The Denver Nuggets hammer the Portland Trail Blazers due to a lack of players.

Ball Arena in Denver hosted the Denver Nuggets, who defeated the Portland Trail Blazers 140-108.

With 21 points, Will Barton led the Denver Nuggets, while Nikola Jokic added 20.

Jeff Green of the Nuggets scored 19 points, and Facundo Campazzo of Argentina chipped in with 18 points.

Campazzo also had 12 assists.

For the Nuggets, Bones Hyland had 17 points and Zeke Nnaji had 16 points.

Because of injuries or personal reasons, the Trail Blazers were without their top four scorers.

CJ McCollum, Norman Powell, and Damian Lillard all suffered from health issues.

Anfernee Simons was also absent due to personal reasons.

Ben McLemore of the Trail Blazers led the team with 18 points.

For the Portland Trail Blazers, Dennis Smith Jr. had 17 points and Nassir Little had 14.

The Nuggets are 21-19 and in sixth place in the Western Conference.

The Trail Blazers, on the other hand, are currently in 10th place with a record of 16-25.

Thursday’s results are as follows:

The Milwaukee Bucks defeated the Golden State Warriors 118-99.

Minnesota Timberwolves 116-108 Memphis Grizzlies

113-89 in favor of the New Orleans Pelicans over the Los Angeles Clippers.

Oklahoma City Thunder 109-130 Brooklyn Nets

The Denver Nuggets defeated the Portland Trail Blazers 140-108.