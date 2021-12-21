The Grizzlies have some exciting news regarding star guard Ja Morant.

The Grizzlies have some exciting news about star guard Ja Morant.

Ja Morant, a guard for the Memphis Grizzlies, injured his knee in November.

He entered the league’s health and safety protocols a few weeks later.

Despite Morant’s difficult recent weeks, the Grizzlies finally had some good news to share with their fans.

Morant is expected to play against the Oklahoma City Thunder on Tuesday night, according to the Grizzlies.

This will be his first game since November.

The Grizzlies’ announcement comes as no surprise.

Morant was expected to play against the Thunder, according to NBA insider Marc Stein earlier today.

“Grizzlies star Ja Morant has been upgraded to questionable for tonight’s game against Oklahoma City after missing the previous 12 games.

Morant has been recovering from a left knee sprain as well as a stint in the NBA’s health and safety protocols, according to Stein.

