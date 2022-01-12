The Grizzlies defeat the Warriors for the 10th consecutive time, 116-108.

The Grizzlies defeat the Warriors for the 10th time in a row, 116-108.

With 29 points, Ja Morant leads the Grizzlies, while Ziaire Williams adds a season-high 17 points.

Late Tuesday, the Memphis Grizzlies defeated the Golden State Warriors 116-108 to win their 10th consecutive game.

Ja Morant led the Grizzlies with 29 points, while Ziaire Williams had a season-high 17 points.

Tyus Jones raised his total to 17 points.

For the losing team, Stephen Curry recorded his second triple-double of the season with 27 points, 10 rebounds, and 10 assists.

During the game, Klay Thompson put up 14 points.

Andrew Wiggins and Gary Payton II each had 13 points.

With 29 wins and 14 losses this season, the Grizzlies are currently fourth in the Western Conference.

The Warriors’ record now stands at 30-10.

