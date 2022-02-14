The Halftime Show Tweet from LeBron James has gone viral.

LeBron’s Halftime Show Tweet Has Gone Viral

That’s for sure: the Pepsi Super Bowl LVI halftime show did not disappoint on Sunday afternoon.

Dr. Dre and others performed at this year’s halftime show.

Dr. Dre, Mary J. Blige, Snoop Dogg, Kendrick Lamar, and Eminem are among the artists featured.

They all got their turn in the spotlight in front of a sold-out crowd at SoFi Stadium.

LeBron James, who is in SoFi Stadium for the Bengals-Rams game, couldn’t resist sharing his thoughts on the Super Bowl halftime show on Twitter.

Clearly, James was a fan of the show.

James wrote on Twitter, “OMG!!!!!!!!! WOW WOW WOW!!!!!!!! THE GREATEST HALFTIME SHOW IVE EVER SEEN.”

LeBron’s Tweet About The Halftime Show Is Going Viral

