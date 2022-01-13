The Hawks are rumored to be ‘open for business’ in terms of trades.

The Hawks are said to be ‘open for business’ when it comes to trades.

On Thursday morning, the Atlanta Hawks signaled their willingness to shake things up by agreeing to trade Cam Reddish, a 22-year-old winger, and veteran Solomon Hill to the New York Knicks for a first-round pick and Kevin Knox.

However, according to a recent report, the Hawks’ new acquisition could be the tip of the iceberg.

Atlanta is reportedly “open for business” in trades before the league deadline next month, according to Jake Fischer of Bleacher Report.

The Hawks are looking to improve in almost every area for the second half of the season after a poor start.

Before the Reddish trade, one Hawks assistant general manager told Fischer, “Everyone except Trae Young and Clint Capela is available.”

