The history of the Ballon d’Or has cemented its status as the most prestigious award.

The reputation of the Ballon d’Or as the most prestigious award is rooted in its history.

Ballon d’Or, also known as the ‘Golden Ball Award,’ is an annual award that recognizes the best football player in the world.

Each year, the Ballon d’Or, one of football’s oldest and most prestigious individual awards, is presented to the best player.

Since 1956, it has been presented by the French weekly magazine France Football, and it has honored many great names in football.

Lionel Messi, the Argentine superstar, won his seventh Ballon d’Or in his career on Nov.

29 years old and the winner of the most Ballon d’Or awards in history.

Cristiano Ronaldo, his arch rival and the most nominated player (17 times), has won five Ballon d’Or awards to date.

Michel Platini, Johan Cruyff, and Marco Van Basten are tied for third place with three awards each.

Lev Yashin of Dynamo Moscow became the first and only goalkeeper to win the Ballon d’Or award in 1963.

The Yashin Trophy, named after the Russian goalkeeper, was first awarded by France Football to Alisson Becker of Brazil in 2019 and Gianluigi Donnarumma of Italy in 2021.

Liberian forward George Weah won the Ballon d’Or in 1995, marking another historic year in which eligibility rules were changed for the first time, as he became the first non-European player to win the award.

Since 2007, all players from every continent have been eligible to compete for the Ballon d’Or.

With 13, Barcelona has won the most Ballon d’Or awards, followed by Real Madrid with 11.

Argentina, Portugal, the Netherlands, and Germany are the four countries with the most victories.

Messi is the only Argentine to win the Ballon d’Or, while Eusebio, Luis Figo, and Cristiano Ronaldo have all won the award for Portugal.

For Germany, Franz Beckenbauer, Karl-Heinz Rummenigge, Gerd Muller, and Lothar Matthaus won, while Ruud Gullit, Marco Van Basten, and Johan Cruyff won for the Netherlands.